Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches TEJAS skilling project at Dubai Expo

New Delhi: On Day 2 of his visit to Dubai, Union Minister Anurag Thakur today launched TEJAS (Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills), a Skill India International Project to train overseas Indians. The project is aimed at skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indians. Tejas is aimed at creating pathways to enable Indian workforce to get equipped for skill and market requirements in UAE.

Addressing the audience at the launch, the Minister said India has a youthful population. The youth are the largest stakeholder in both nation building and image building. The Minister said that our focus is skill this population and provide the world with a large skilled workforce from India. Thakur reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong partnership between India and UAE. Tejas aims at creating a 10,000 strong Indian workforce in UAE during the initial phase.

Anurag Thakur also held a series of discussions with industry leaders from film and entertainment space in India and UAE. The day started with a meeting with Mr Olivier Bramley, CEO, Media & Entertainment, E-Vision. Other CEOs present at the meeting included Neeraj Roy, founder of Hungama Digital Media and Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO of Tata Play. Thakur said India and UAE can work together on programming for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He invited UAE for collaboration in AVGC sector and said if there is a need changes in policy can be also be implemented.

The Minister also met prominent Indian film personalities like Kabir Khan and Priyadarshan in a discussion also attended by Film Commissioner of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission Mr Hans Fraikin. The Minister highlighted that India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller and this proves the media prowess of India. Thakur said that Media and Entertainment sector has the potential to take India to the world. Our post production capabilities and talent are now at par with the world. The Minister also invited attention of those present to the huge potential archive sector in India.

Subsequently Thakur embarked on a visit to the India Pavillion at Dubai Expo where he also held a discussion with Minister of State for International Cooperation in the Government of UAE, Ms Reem Al Hashimi.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai Expo, the Minister was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic Indian expatriates outside the majestic Indian Pavilion.