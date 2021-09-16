Union Min Sarbanand Sonowal To Inaugurate Unani Medicine Courses In J&K

New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal will inaugurate the first batch of bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery course at J&K’s first Government Unani Medical College and Hospital in Ganderbal in North Kashmir on Friday.

The Ministry of Ayush has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs17.00 crore out of the estimated cost of Rs 32.50 Crore for the establishment of the Unani Medical College & Hospital in Kashmir under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS).

This step was taken to promote the indigenous systems of medicine in the UT of J&K particularly the Unani System of Medicine in the Kashmir Division. The Hospital of the college is expected to provide services to around three lakh people of 136 villages and will also cater the population of adjoining districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora.

Recognising the importance of alternative systems of medicine in the UT, the Ayush Ministry is determined to provide basic healthcare services to the people and improve their lifestyle-related disorders. The Unani System of Medicine is more popular in the Kashmir division while Ayurveda in Jammu Division and Homeopathy and Yoga & Naturopathy are common in both the divisions of the UT of J&K.

The College is having an annual intake capacity of 60 BUMS students along with 60 bedded hospital. There are 07 clinical departments viz; Moalijat (Medicine), Jarahat (Surgery), Ain-Uzn-Anf-Halq (Ophthalmology &ENT), Ilm-ul-Qabalatwa Niswan (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Ilmul Atfal (Paediatrics), Amraz-Jild (Dermatology) and Ilaj bit Tadbeer (Regimental Therapy) in the College.