Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM to continue DBT mechanism

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urging him to continue Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for payment of pension to old-age, widow and divyangs and review the decision of cash payout.

” This decision, unfortunately, appears to be a step backwards in our collective pursuit of corruption-free governance and efficient public service delivery. Under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have strived to ensure that the fruits of government schemes reach every individual, without any pilferage. The Jan Dhan Yojana is a sterling example of this approach. Across India, a whopping 48.99 Crore bank accounts have been opened under this scheme, amassing savings of Rs 1.97 lakh crore. In Odisha itself, 2.01 crore bank accounts have been activated, saving Rs 8,751 Crore for the people of our state. Moreover, 1,45,48,473 Rupay cards have been issued in Odisha for ease of transactions. Prime Minister Modi’s social security schemes such as the PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, and Old Age, Widow and Divyangjans Pension Scheme under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) have provided safety nets for our fellow citizens in Odisha, settling claims worth hundreds of crores, and financially aiding numerous families through the DBT Mechanism. Under the NSAP of Government of India, approx. 2.99 Crore beneficiaries especially old, widow and divyangjans are being paid monthly pension through their bank accounts. Similarly in Odisha also, 20,95,695 beneficiaries are being provided with benefits through the DBT mechanism. You must appreciate the fact that these significant number of beneficiaries are being disbursed directly to their bank accounts, eliminating any possibility of corruption.” wrote Pradhan in the letter.

Direct benefit transfer (DBT) system has become a major problem for thousands of beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme who are unable to visit banks in the rural pockets of Odisha.

The lack of banking facilities and the absence of Bank Mitra have aggravated the problem. Digitisation of bank accounts couldn’t help the rural beneficiaries as they don’t have smartphones. While many elderly pensioners were seen being assisted by their relatives to reach the nearest bank, some have to walk the distance all on their own.