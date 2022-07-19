Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Thanks CM Naveen Patnaik for Providing Land for Paika Memorial in Khordha

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the State Cabinet’s approval to provide government land to Ministry of Culture, Government of India for construction of Paika Memorial in the memory of Paika Rebellion at the foothills of Barunei Hill in Khordha district.

State Government have decided to provide Government land measuring Ac. 9.685 dec. in Mouza- Khordha under Khordha Tahasil of Khordha District to Ministry of Culture, Government of India for construction of Paika Memorial in the memory of Paika Rebellion at the foothills of Barunei Hill, the battleground of Paika Bidroha with free of premium, capitalized value and incidental charges.