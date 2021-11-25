Union Jal Shakti Minister Launches River Cities Alliance

New Delhi: Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the River Cities Alliance, a dedicated platform for river cities in India to ideate, discuss and exchange information for sustainable management of urban rivers, here today.

This first-of-its-kind Alliance in the world symbolizes the successful partnership of the two Ministries i.e., the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Alliance will focus on three broad themes- Networking, Capacity Building, and Technical Support.

The Secretariat of the Alliance will be set up at National Institute for Urban Affairs (NIUA), with NMCG’s support.

The participating cities in the River Cities Alliance are Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Munger, Patna, Berhampore, Hooghly-Chinsurah, Howrah, Jangipur, Maheshtala, Rajmahal, Sahibganj, Ayodhya, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Mathura-Vrindavan, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Aurangabad, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Pune, Udaipur and Vijayawada.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister in the meeting of the National Ganga Council held at Kanpur in December 2019, had highlighted the need for a new river centric thinking in planning for cities on the banks of rivers.

“Cities should be responsible for rejuvenating their rivers. It has to be done not just with a regulatory mindset but also with a developmental and facilitatory outlook” stated the Prime Minister. Subsequently, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and National Institute for Urban Affairs (NIUA) have collaborated together to launch the River Cities Alliance (RCA).

Speaking on the occasion the Union Minister said that this is an excellent initiative which will enable cities to learn from each other’s successes and failures as well as connect people with the rivers.

Shri Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs stated, “The River Cities Alliance can play a crucial role in connecting cities with their rivers, and that it can be a model for all cities in the Basin and beyond to emulate”. Shri Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti stated “This Alliance will give an opportunity to municipal administrators and their teams to take path breaking initiatives and learn and inspire each other”.