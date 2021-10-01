Union Home Minister Approves Release Of 2nd Installment Of State Disaster Relief Fund

New Delhi: The government of India had issued an order on 25.09.2021, revising the items and norms of assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), making therein a provision for grant of ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19.

This enabling provision in SDRF norms has been made so as to implement the guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 11.09.2021 in compliance with the order passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in WPs (Civil No.539/2021 & 554/2021) dated 30.06.2021.

This step of the Modi Government will facilitate State Governments to have enough funds in their SDRF. The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has approved the release of the 2nd Instalment of the Central share of the SDRFamounting to Rs 7,274.40 crore, in advance, to 23 States. 5 States have already been released,in advance, the 2nd installment amounting to Rs 1,599.20 crore.

The State Governments willnow have an amount of Rs 23,186.40crore in their SDRF including State’s share, during the financial year 2021-22, in addition to the amount of opening balance available in their SDRF,to meet the expenses for granting ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 and for providing relief on other notified calamities.