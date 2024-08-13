Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today launched the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad. Many dignitaries including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Amit Shah said that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has become an expression of patriotism and resolve to create Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said that this campaign is infusing new energy not only in Gujarat but also in the entire country.

Union Home Minister said that on 15th August, we are going to enter the 78th year of independence and on this occasion, there should not be a single house or office in Gujarat without the tricolour. He said that this Tiranga Yatra has been started so that entire Gujarat adorns the tricolour and, through this, the feeling of patriotism is awakened in the mind of every citizen of Gujarat and the country.

Amit Shah said that when Prime Minister Modi decided to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, there were three goals behind it. The first goal was to remind every child, youth and citizen of the country about the entire history of the freedom struggle. The second goal was to inform all citizens, especially the younger generation, about the achievements made by the country in 75 years of independence. The third objective was to make 140 crore citizens of the country pledge to make India a winner in every field in the world by working towards the development of the country for the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ till the centenary of India’s independence.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that after the campaign of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra’ is organized every year to remind the resolve to make the country first in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. He said that today, on this occasion, we pay homage to the countless martyrs who sacrificed everything for the freedom of the country.

Amit Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in last 10 years, India has achieved many things which have surprised the whole world. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi Ji, our tricolour has reached the South Pole of the Moon. Shah said that India was afflicted with terrorism and Naxalism for decades, but Modi ji has given a befitting reply to the enemies of the country by conducting surgical strikes and air strikes. Along with this, Modi ji has protected 130 crore countrymen from Covid-19 by administering both doses of the vaccine free of cost using technology.

Union Home Minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth of the country need to come forward specially to achieve the resolution of making the country fully developed by 2047. He said that today, seeing the tricolour in everyone’s hands, it seems that the entire Gujarat is associated with this resolution and is filled with the spirit of patriotism.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has started the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from the 9th to the 15th August. He added that we all should join this campaign by hoisting the tricolour at our homes, offices, factories etc. and taking selfies with it. Shah said that through this campaign, we all should join the resolution to awaken the spirit of patriotism among the countrymen and to make India a fully developed country. He said that Prime Minister Modi has also appealed to increase the use of Khadi in the country and increase its trade through it. He said that we have to realize the mantras of ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Khadi’ (Tricolor in every home, Khadi in every home).