Union Health Secy Asks States, UTs To Set Up Makeshift Hosps, Monitor Patients In Home Isolation

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today wrote to the chief secretaries of all States and UTs on measures to deal with a possible surge in Covid cases.

Bhushan advised the States and UTs to initiate the process of setting up makeshift hospitals and constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation.

Further, the Union Health Secretary further said that all States/UTs should operationalise control rooms at district/sub-district level and revisit the Covid dedicated health infrastructure.