Union Health Ministry assures Doctors of all possible efforts to ensure safety

New Delhi: The representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges & Hospitals of Delhi have met the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at New Delhi in the aftermath of the incident against a resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

The Associations have put forth their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has heard the demands of the representatives and assured them of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals. The representatives of all the Associations were informed that the Government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands. It was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for the protection of healthcare workers in their respective states. In view of the concerns expressed by the Associations, the Ministry assured them of constituting a Committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. Representatives of all stakeholders including the State Governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the Committee.

The Ministry requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria.