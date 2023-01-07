Union Health Minister Urges Odisha Govt To Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya urged Odisha Government to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state so that beneficiaries can avail benefits of cashless hospitalisation.

Speaking to the media after participating in the 4th Annual Convocation of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the Union Minister said that the Health Ministry has also written to the state government in this regard.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union MoS Dr Bharati P Pawar inaugurated much awaited NTPC Burn Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on occasion of 4th Annual Convocation today.