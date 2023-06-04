Union Health Minister reviews medical assistance to injured victims at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reached Bhubaneswar on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore’s triple train tragedy.

Union Health Minister today took a review meeting with Senior Doctors and officials of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He discussed about the procedures regarding embalming of dead bodies and handing over to family members of the deceased.

Mandaviya informed that a team of experts is reaching from New Delhi to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

A team of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi will also visit Odisha’s train accident site along with medical equipment to provide treatment to more than 1,000 injured and 100 critical patients.

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway at Odisha’s Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident.