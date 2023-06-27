Union Health Minister Reviews Health Services For Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the provisioning of health services and adequate quality health facilities for the devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra with senior officers of Health Ministry and DGHS, here today.

He was briefed about the medical care and other health facilities being provided at the base camp and en route. Union Health Minister has directed the officials to support UT of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the yatris are provided the required health facilities and medical services so that they are in good health and physical condition to take the ardous journey. “Will ensure the devotees are provided the best health services and medical facilities during the Yatra”, the Minister stated.

The Amarnath Yatra is exceptional in terms of the geoclimatic challenges, especially the issues pertaining to high altitude. As directed by Union Health Minister, the Ministry of Health is assisting the UT Govt. of J&K with the health care arrangements for the yatra in an effort to enhance and anticipate adequate health requirements.

Medical facilities have been set up by the Union Health Ministry at the base camp and enroute with required infrastructure.

Establishment of 100 Bedded hospitals at Baltal & Chandanwari

MoHFW has fully funded and supported the establishment of two 100 bedded hospitals by DRDO at two axis routes Baltal and Chandanwari, which have been operationalised. These hospitals will include the accommodation facilities of staff deputed for yatra. These hospitals would have all facilities for diagnosis and treatment including lab facilities, radio diagnosis, gynaecological, ICUs, hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

These hospitals would be functioning 24×7 and would be manned by specialist doctors with an independent trauma unit also.

Deputation of health care workers

DGHS (MoHFW) has also taken up deputation of healthcare workers by soliciting nominations from 11 States/UTs, and central Government Hospitals. These teams would be deputed in 4 batched/shifts. Capacity buidling of doctors/paramedics selected for deputation is being carried out by MoHFW in coordination with the UT on management of high altitude sickness and emergencies. A team from Emergency Medical Relief div. of DteGHS is conducting an on-site assessment of the existing local medical infrastructure/facilities and makeshift hospitals for reviewing the preparedness for this year’s yatra.

Web portal/IT Application

For better emergency preparedness, understanding of the pattern of diseases and surveillance of health-related issues, a customized web-enabled real-time data collection module for the Yatra is being developed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)- Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Awareness Advisories

Health Ministry has developed advisories for enhancing awareness of the pilgrims in the form of Do’s & Dont’s. SOPs for medical management of high altitude emergencies have also been prepared for adequate medical management.