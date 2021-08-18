Union Health Minister Chairs Aarogya Dhara 2.0 On 2 Cr Hospital Admissions

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired the event Aarogya Dhara- 2.0 to mark the completion of 2 Cr treatments under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

With the completion of more than 2 crore hospital admissions landmark yesterday, treatments worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore have been provided till date through a growing network of 23,000 public and private empaneled hospitals to patients across 33 States/UTs in the country since the launch of the scheme on 23rd September 2018.

Expressing his elation at the achievement and congratulating every employee who has made the feat possible, the Union Health Minister said, “Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is an ambitious scheme ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for the poor and underprivileged people. The scheme has empowered all eligible beneficiaries with cashless and paperless healthcare services benefits of upto Rs 5 Lakhs per family per year. Thus, many disadvantaged sections can afford treatment without turning to moneylenders.”

On the staunch political commitment on the journey towards Universal Health Coverage in India, he noted, “Prime Minister’s humble background enables him to feel the pain of the poor and helpless.”

He took the occasion to exhort common people to spread the word of the scheme so that more and more people are enrolled such that medical care can be extended in need to them under the programme.

Citing examples from his personal life, the Minister noted that the scheme has enabled poor people to afford treatment at the same hospital like his well-off peer.

Mandaviya also virtually inaugurated Arogya Dhara 2.0 to increase the reach of AB PM JAY programme to the poorest of the poor households in the country and to make the beneficiaries aware about the scheme.