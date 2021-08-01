Union Health Minister Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Immature’ Over His COVID-19 Vaccine Remark

New Delhi: Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism over the COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday gave him a sharp replay calling him “immature”.

Heath Minister tweeted, “More than 13 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India in the month of July. This is going to further speed up this month. We are proud of our healthcare workers for this feat. Now you should also be proud of them and the nation.”

Asking the Congress leader to be proud of India’s healthcare workers and scientists, Mandaviya said the vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month.

Minister said that he has heard that Congress leader is one of those 13 crore people vaccinated in July.

“But neither you said a word about our scientists, nor did you appeal to citizens to get themselves vaccinated. This means you are indulging in petty politics in the name of vaccination. Actually, there is no shortage of vaccines, but you lack maturity,” added Mandaviya.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage across the country.