Vaccinate All School Teachers
Union Health Min Asks States To Vaccinate All School Teachers Before Sept 5

New Delhi: Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the Centre would provide 2 crore doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the states this month, and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers before Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said:

Schools across the country are closed since March last year to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection. The Centre had allowed reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in October last year.

