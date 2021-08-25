Union Health Min Asks States To Vaccinate All School Teachers Before Sept 5

New Delhi: Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the Centre would provide 2 crore doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the states this month, and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers before Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said:

<>

इस महीने हर राज्य को वैक्सीन उपलब्ध करवाने की योजना के अतिरिक्त 2 करोड़ से ज़्यादा वैक्सीन की डोज़ उपलब्ध कराई जा रही हैं। हमने सभी राज्यों से अनुरोध किया है कि 5 सितंबर को मनाये जाने वाले शिक्षक दिवस से पहले सभी स्कूली शिक्षकों को प्राथमिकता देकर वैक्सीन लगाने का प्रयास करें। — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 25, 2021

</>

Schools across the country are closed since March last year to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection. The Centre had allowed reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in October last year.