New Delhi: The Union Government has released tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to State Governments on 10th October 2024, as against the normal monthly devolution of ₹89,086.50 crore. It includes one advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in October 2024.
This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/welfare-related expenditure.
The state-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:
State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for October 2024
|Sl. No
|Name of State
|Total (₹ Crore)
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|7,211
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|3,131
|3
|ASSAM
|5,573
|4
|BIHAR
|17,921
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|6,070
|6
|GOA
|688
|7
|GUJARAT
|6,197
|8
|HARYANA
|1,947
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|1,479
|10
|JHARKHAND
|5,892
|11
|KARNATAKA
|6,498
|12
|KERALA
|3,430
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|13,987
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|11,255
|15
|MANIPUR
|1,276
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|1,367
|17
|MIZORAM
|891
|18
|NAGALAND
|1,014
|19
|ODISHA
|8,068
|20
|PUNJAB
|3,220
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|10,737
|22
|SIKKIM
|691
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|7,268
|24
|TELANGANA
|3,745
|25
|TRIPURA
|1,261
|26
|UTTAR PRADESH
|31,962
|27
|UTTARAKHAND
|1,992
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|13,404