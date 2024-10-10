New Delhi: The Union Government has released tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to State Governments on 10th October 2024, as against the normal monthly devolution of ₹89,086.50 crore. It includes one advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in October 2024.

This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/welfare-related expenditure.

The state-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for October 2024

Sl. No Name of State Total (₹ Crore) 1 ANDHRA PRADESH 7,211 2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 3,131 3 ASSAM 5,573 4 BIHAR 17,921 5 CHHATTISGARH 6,070 6 GOA 688 7 GUJARAT 6,197 8 HARYANA 1,947 9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,479 10 JHARKHAND 5,892 11 KARNATAKA 6,498 12 KERALA 3,430 13 MADHYA PRADESH 13,987 14 MAHARASHTRA 11,255 15 MANIPUR 1,276 16 MEGHALAYA 1,367 17 MIZORAM 891 18 NAGALAND 1,014 19 ODISHA 8,068 20 PUNJAB 3,220 21 RAJASTHAN 10,737 22 SIKKIM 691 23 TAMIL NADU 7,268 24 TELANGANA 3,745 25 TRIPURA 1,261 26 UTTAR PRADESH 31,962 27 UTTARAKHAND 1,992 28 WEST BENGAL 13,404

