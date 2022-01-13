Union Govt Approves Service Extension Of Odisha Chief Secy For Another 6 Months

Bhubaneswar: The Union Government on Thursday approved the extension of the service of Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra for another six months beyond his normal date of superannuation on 28th February 2022.

The Ministry of Personnel, P.G and Pensions, Department of Personnel Training has communicated the approval order in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Department of General Administration & Public Grievances, Govt of Odisha.

Senior bureaucrat Suresh Kumar Mohapatra was appointed Chief Secretary of Odisha till February 28, 2022. Mohapatra assumed charge after replacing Asit Kumar Tripathy, who retired on December 31, 2020.

Known in the bureaucratic circles as a “quiet performer”, Mohapatra started his career in civil service as the sub-collector of Nuapada district in 1988. He went on to serve as the district collector of Bhadrak, Kandhamal and Puri districts.

Prior to his appointment as the new Chief Secretary, the 1986-batch IAS officer was serving as the Development Commissioner and holding additional charge as the Working Chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.