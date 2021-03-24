Union govt admits it is aware of China’s infrastructure in border regions

New Delhi: The Union government said that it was aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions.

It is keeping a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country’s security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, said the government is aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang Autonomous Regions.

On Tuesday, the European Union’s ambassador was summoned by China to protest again over the human rights violations in Xinjiang.