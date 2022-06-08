Union Finance Minister virtually witnesses destruction of drugs held at 6 sites

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually witnessed the destruction of drugs held at 6 sites — Kutch in Gujarat, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Virudhunagar in Tamilnadu, Patna in Bihar and Siliguri in West Bengal.

As part of the Iconic week of AKAM celebrations of the Ministry of Finance, CBIC conducted a drug destruction day virtually. A total of around 44,000 kg narcotics were destroyed at 14 locations across the country in a safe and non-hazardous manner through the incineration approved by the State Pollution Control Boards.

The Union Finance Minister interacted with the officers of Customs, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) present on the destruction sites who narrated the details of seizures and the process of doing destruction. Smt. Sitharaman appreciated the efforts made by the officers of Customs and DRI and congratulated them.

CBIC and its field formation conducted a week-long destruction of seized/confiscated narcotics from 06.12.2021 to 12.12.2021 and around 36 metric tonnes (MT) of narcotics were destroyed as part of the Iconic week of AKAM celebrations of the Ministry of Finance.