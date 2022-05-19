Union Education Minister to attend NEHU’s 27th Convocation in Shillong on 21st May

Guwahati: Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the XXVII Convocation of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong as the Chief Guest on May 21, 2022.

The Union Minister will address the ceremony and distribute the prizes to the awardees of the University. It is estimated that a total of 127 medal winners – 38 University gold medal winners and 87 Rector’s Gold medal winners in various categories will receive their respective awards at the convocation ceremony.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour and will also take part in giving away the prizes, certificates and citations besides addressing the house. Vice-Chancellor, NEHU, Professor P. S. Shukla will preside over the Convocation Ceremony and admit the candidates to their respective degrees.

In all, 2103 candidates comprising 83 Ph.D., 06 M. Phil 540 Post Graduates and 1474 Graduates in various streams are expected to receive their respective degrees in person, while a total of 13855 others shall be conferred upon their respective degree in absentia during the Convocation.