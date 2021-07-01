Union Education Minister releases UDISE+ report 2019-20 for school education

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today released the Report on United Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2019-20 for School Education in India.

As per the UDISE+ report 2019-20, Gross Enrolment Ratio at all levels of school education has improved in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) has improved at all levels of school education.

According to the report, in 2019-20, enrolment of girls from primary to higher secondary is more than 12.08 crore. This is a substantial increase by 14.08 lakh compared to 2018-19. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) at both Secondary and Higher Secondary levels have improved.

The UDISE+ report shows a remarkable improvement in the number of schools with functional electricity, with functional computers, internet facility in 2019-20 over the previous year.

Another major improvement is seen in the number of schools with hand wash facility. In year 2019-20, more than 90% schools in India had hand wash facility as compared to only 36.3% in 2012-13.

The UDISE+ system of online data collection from the schools was developed in the year 2018-19 to overcome the issues related to manual data filling in paper format and subsequent feeding at the block or district level, which was in practice in the UDISE data collection system from 2012-13. The present publication relates to UDISE+ data for the reference year 2019-20.

Highlights of Report on United District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2019-20: