Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Extends Nuakhai Wish In Sambalpuri

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has issued a video message in the Sambalpuri language on the occasion of ‘Nuakhai’, an agrarian festival of Western Odisha, wishing the people of the state on this auspicious day.

Paying obeisance to Maa Samalei, the presiding deity of Sambalpur, and all other deities, Pradhan said that Nuakhai is an opportunity to promote love, respect and brotherhood in the family and society. “If the family is strong, the society will be strong, and if the society is strong, the country will be strong and progressive. So everyone should resolve to strengthen the country in Nuakhai, he said

Stating that Nuakhai is a symbol of our identity and our culture, Pradhan called upon the people to disseminate the message of promoting brotherhood on this auspicious day and create a beautiful society.

The Union Minister said that this is the time to strengthen the condition of the country’s agriculture sector and the farmers. “May the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Samalei upon us all,” he added.

In the video message, the Union Minister prayed that Nuakhai would bring peace, prosperity, happiness and joy in everyone’s life and family.