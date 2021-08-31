Union Education Min To Address 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT Tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be addressing 61st Foundation Day of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to celebrate tomorrow.

MoS (Education), Shri Subhas Sarkar and MoS (Education), Dr. Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh along with Sh. Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Addl. Secretary, DoSEL, Prof. Sridhar Srivastava, Director, NCERT and senior official of the Education Ministry and NCERT will also be present on the occasion.

As a premier national organisation the Council is committed towards promoting excellence, equity, inclusiveness and quality, in the arena of school education.

The significant activities of the Council, spanning six decades of its existence, covers research, development of curriculum, textual and training materials (both face-to-face and online), and supplementary readers, aim to meet the needs of teacher educators, teachers and students.

The organisation has significantly contributed in all deliberations and consultations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, organised at all levels including the grassroots.

Significant initiatives were taken up in eliciting bench mark information on student’s achievements in all States and Union territories that was collected with the help of the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

Contributions were made in developing Learning Outcomes (LO’s) and in preparing e-contents in all subject areas covering all stages of school education, for concept clarification and better understanding of subjects.

Another milestone of achievement included the preparation of ECCE Curriculum and guidelines.