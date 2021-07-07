Union Cabinet Reshuffle: Oath-Taking Ceremony At 6 PM Today

New Delhi: The oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers will take place at 6 PM today, a notification regarding the same was issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The much-awaited cabinet expansion of Narendra Modi lead NDA government will happen today.

This will be the first Cabinet reshuffle of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. There are 28 slots available in the Union Cabinet. Out of 81 total berths, the Cabinet currently has 53 ministers.

According to sources, the restructured Cabinet would be the youngest ever in India’s history. The new ministers would have a higher educational qualification, with a number of them having doctorates, MBAs, post-graduates and professionals.