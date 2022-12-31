Union Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Before Budget Session

New Delhi: Speculation is doing round about a possible expansion and reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet ahead of the Budget session.

PM Modi may use the window between Makar Sakranti (January 14) and the start of the Budget session to expand and reshuffle his cabinet.

The likely changes may be linked to revamping the BJP organisation as the tenure of current party’s national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ends on January 20. Moreover, the party will also hold its national executive meeting in January and there are talks in political circles that some MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh may be accommodated in the new cabinet. India Today reported.

The expansion will be done keeping in mind that the assembly elections in nine states are to be held next year and the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2024, sources added.