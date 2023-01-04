Union Cabinet Approves Rs 17,490 Cr Incentive Plan For National Green Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy.

While briefing reporters about the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said: “The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved National Green Hydrogen Mission”.

The initial outlay for the mission will be Rs 19,744 crore, including an outlay of Rs 17,490 crore for the SIGHT programme, Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for R&D, and Rs 388 crore towards other mission components.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will formulate the scheme guidelines for implementation. The mission seeks to promote the development of a green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country by 2030. It envisages an investment of over Rs 8 lakh crore and the creation of over 6 lakh jobs by 2030.

It will also result in a cumulative reduction in fossil fuel imports of over Rs 1 lakh crore and abatement of nearly 50 MMT of annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.