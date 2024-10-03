The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the proposal of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) for rationalization of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) operating under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s into two-umbrella Schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), a cafeteria scheme and Krishonnati Yojana (KY). PM-RKVY will promote sustainable agriculture, while KY will address food security & agricultural self-sufficiency. All components shall leverage technology to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the various components.

The PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) will be implemented with the total proposed expenditure of Rs.1,01,321.61 crore. These Schemes are implemented through the State Governments.

This exercise ensures that all the existing schemes are being continued. Wherever it was considered necessary to give fillip to any area for farmer’s welfare, the scheme has been taken up in Mission mode, for example, National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Palm [NMEO-OP], Clean Plant Program, Digital Agriculture & National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Seeds [NMEO-OS].

The scheme Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), a component under the KY, is being modified by adding an additional component namely MOVCDNER- Detailed Project Report (MOVCDNER-DPR), which will provide flexibility to the North Eastern states to address critical challenges.

By rationalization of the schemes, the States are given an opportunity to prepare a Comprehensive Strategic Document on the Agriculture Sector of the State in a holistic manner. The Strategic Document focuses not only the production and productivity of the crops but also tackles the emerging issues of Climate Resilient Agriculture and the development of a Value Chain approach for agricultural commodities. These plans are envisaged to articulate the overall strategy and the schemes/programs, linked with the objectives flowing from the strategic framework.

The rationalisation of Various Schemes has been undertaken to:

To avoid duplication, ensure convergence and provide flexibility to States.

Focus on emergent challenges of Agriculture – Nutrition security, Sustainability, Climate resilience, value chain development & private sector participation.

State governments will be able to draw a comprehensive strategic plan suiting their requirements for agriculture sector.

Annual Action Plan (AAP) of States can be approved in one go rather approving individual scheme-wise AAPs.

One important change is to provide, in PM-RKVY, the state governments be given the flexibility to reallocate funds from one component to another based on their state-specific requirements.

Out of the total proposed expenditure of Rs.1,01,321.61 crore, the projected expenditure towards a central share of DA&FW is Rs.69,088.98 crore and the state share is Rs.32,232.63 crore. This includes Rs.57,074.72 crore for RKVY and Rs.44,246.89 crore for KY.

The PM-RKVY comprises of the following schemes: