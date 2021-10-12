Union Cabinet Approves Affiliation Of 100 Schools In Govt And Pvt Sector With Sainik School Society

New Delhi: Marching ahead in tune with National Education Policy (NEP), the Government of India has decided to provide increased focus on value-based education enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism.

In a paradigm shift to the existing pattern of SainikSchools, the Union Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in its meeting held today has approved the proposal for the launching of affiliatedSainik Schools under SainikSchools Society, Ministry of Defence.

These Schools function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from existing SainikSchools of MoD. In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States/NGOs/Private partners.

Benefits:

Provide cost-effective ways in reaching out to larger populations across all regions in the country.

Meeting the growing demand for Sainik Schools and providing effective physical, psycho-social, spiritual, intellectual, emotional, and cognitive development.

Savings in training duration, deployment of trainers, maintenance and operations budgets, while substantially improving the quality to youth entering the various walks of life

Details:

Sainik Schools have not only brought good quality value basededucation within reach of the aspiring parents and children but also have created glorious history of students from humble background reaching highest echelons in the Military Leadership, Administrative Services, Judicial Services and other walks of life such as science, technology and entrepreneurs. Because of these factors there has been ever growing demand for opening of more newSainik Schools.

To leverage the experience of administering 33 Sainik Schools across the country, it has been decided to set up 100 new affiliated Sainik Schools by inviting proposals from Government/ Private Schools /NGOs to apply for affiliation of existing or new Schools to the Sainik Schools Society. The interested parties can submit their proposals online at URL https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in where salient features and qualifying criteria of the scheme; responsibilities of stake holders, i.e. Ministry of Defence and School Management are listed.

The scheme will leverage Public/private partnership in education sector, help tap into existing infrastructure available with reputed private and Govt. Schools and open-up new capacities to meet the growing aspirations of children desirous of receiving education in a Sainik School environment.

Beginning from the academic year 2022-23 approximately 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in class VI in such 100 affiliated Schools. At present the existing 33 SainikSchools have admission capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

Impact:

It is believed that integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board plus curriculum is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skillful youth and well-rounded citizens. The students from these Schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields. Thus, the proposal aims to create a confident, highly skilled, multi-dimensional, patriotic youth community with leadership qualities focused on providing top most priority to the nationalistic objectives