Union Budget: Rs 5528 Cr Allocated For Railway Projects In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of Rs 5528 crores has been allocated to Odisha in the Union Budget 2021-22 for various railway projects.

In a tweet, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday informed that the total budget allocation in 2021-22 is 560% more than the average of 2009-14, which was Rs 838 crores.

Allocation of Railway Budget for Odisha for the year 2021-22, for building world-class rail infrastructure. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget pic.twitter.com/s8AmDX73Ag — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 3, 2021

Projects costing Rs 61,949 crores covering 4,877 km falling fully or partly in the State are ongoing. They include conversion or doubling of 39 new lines or gauges.