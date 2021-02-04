Union Budget: Rs 5528 Cr Allocated For Railway Projects In Odisha
BreakingNational

Union Budget: Rs 5528 Cr Allocated For Railway Projects In Odisha

By PragativadiNews 3 3

Bhubaneswar: A total of Rs 5528 crores has been allocated to Odisha in the Union Budget 2021-22 for various railway projects.

In a tweet, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday informed that the total budget allocation in 2021-22 is 560% more than the average of 2009-14, which was Rs 838 crores.

<>

</>

Projects costing Rs 61,949 crores covering 4,877 km falling fully or partly in the State are ongoing. They include conversion or doubling of 39 new lines or gauges.

PragativadiNews 3 925 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking