Union Budget: Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Centre for giving due share to Odisha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha will get the lion’s share of budgetary allocation and thanked PM Modi and Finance Minister for this act.

Pradhan said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will be beneficial for all and added that Odisha will be at an advantageous position as far as the budget is concerned.

The Union Minister said the Union Budget will have far-reaching implications on investment and infrastructure sector. This will pave the way for boosting employment opportunities, he added.

Pradhan expressed his happiness that one crore women will get the benefit from Ujjawala Yojana through the budgetary provision this year. He said 8 crore women have already received gas connection through Ujjawala scheme.

Dwelling upon Aatmanirbhar Yojana, the Union Minister said the Centre has stressed on equitable distribution of different resources in the rural as well as urban areas. Drinking water supply and housing facilities in the urban regions will be a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The setting up of road and rail networks for industrial corridors will expedite economic progress of the country and boost the employment sector, the Minister said.

The Union Minister said appropriate budgetary allocation has been made for the welfare of workers, women and children, mining, health and the agriculture sectors. The Union Minister lauded the Centre for allocating Rs 35000 cr for coronavirus vaccination programme throughout the country.