Union Budget 2022 Live Updates

11:44 AM IST

To mark 75 yrs of independence, 75 digital banking units in 75 districts will be set up by scheduled banks.

Over 25,000 compliances have been reduced. Ease of doing business 2.0 to be launched this fiscal. This phase will be guided by states and digitisation of services.

11:41 AM IST

Budget 2022 | Transport sector gets Rs 20k croreboost

11:39 AM IST

Budget 2022 focuses on financial inclusion

“All 1.5 lakh post offices in India will be brought under the core banking system. This will enable financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts. This will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas, enabling inter-operability, and financial inclusion,” says Sitharaman.

11:37 AM IST

E-passports to be launched this fiscal

11:36 AM IST

75 digital banking units will be set up in 75 districts to promote online payments, says FM Sitharaman

11:36 AM IST

75 digital banking units will be set up in 75 districts to promote online payments, says FM Sitharaman

11:35 AM IST

Budget 2022 | MSMEs get boost with interlinked portals, blended capital fund

MSMEs such as Udyam, e-shram, NCS and Aseem portals will be inter-linked. Their scope will be widened, says Sitharaman.

“They will now perform as portals with live organic databases providing G-C, B-C & B-B services such as credit facilitation, enhancing entrepreneurial opportunities. A fund with blended capital will be raised under co-investment model facilitated through NABARD to finance startups in agriculture & rural enterprises for farm produce value chain,” she said.

11:32 AM IST

Budget 2022 | Rs 2.37L crore MSP to be directly paid to farmers

For India’s farmers, chemical-free natural farming will be promoted. Use of Kisan Drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of insecticides. Rs 2.37 lakh crore worth MSP will be directly paid to farmers, says Sitharaman.

11:32 AM IST

For India’s farmers, chemical-free natural farming will be promoted. Use of Kisan Drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, and spraying of insecticides. Rs 2.37 lakh crore worth MSP will be directly paid to farmers, says Sitharaman.

11:31 AM IST

Budget 2022 | Rs 60,000 crore allocated for 2022-24 under PM Awas Yojana

Rs 60,000 crore to cover 3.8 households (rural and urban) in 2022-24 under PM Awas Yojana, says FM.

11:29 AM IST

Budget 2022 | 3 women-centric missions to be launched

11:26 AM IST

Budget 2022 | National tele system for mental health support to be launched soon, says FM

11:26 AM IST

Budget 2022 | Digital ecosystem for skilling to be launched soon , says FM

11:23 AM IST

Budget 2022 | ‘Emergency credit line guarantee scheme has helped MSMEs’