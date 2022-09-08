Union Bank of India launches 705 new Union Gold Loan Points

Mumbai: Union Bank of India has launched 705 new “Union Gold Loan Points” to further strengthen the Gold Loan business and customer service enrichment. Union Bank of India, now has 1221 Union Gold Loan Points across the country.

MD & CEO of Union Bank of India, Ms. A. Manimekhalai stressed the need to explore the untapped Gold Loan business opportunity as it is secured and hassle-free mode of lending with minimum time engaged. This means easy loan in the fastest TAT. She also emphasized that Indian society has sentimental values towards their gold ornaments and Union Bank of India being a responsible banker will take utmost care to keep the trust of the customers intact with the Bank.

Union Bank of India had announced the formation of New Gold Loan Vertical as a part of new initiative in the quarter of June 2022. This vertical has been conceptualized with a view to tap the market share under gold loan portfolio.

The Bank had also launched their first specialized and dedicated branches “UNION GOLD LOAN POINT (UGLP)” in the year 2020. It was launched to focus on business growth in selected potential branches across the country and has 516 exclusively designed Union Gold Loan Point branches which are equipped to extend specialized Gold Loan services to the customers.