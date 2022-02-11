Union Bank of India Inks MoU with OMC to Facilitate Cashless Payment System

Bhubaneswar: Union Bank of India on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC), a State PSU and Gold category company, towards a payment gateway facility for receiving sales proceeds of OMC.

The MOU was signed by Mr. R.K. Jaglan, General Manager, Govt. Business, Union Bank of India, and Mr. B. B. Pani, Chief General Manager, OMC in the august presence of Mr. Balwant Singh, (IAS) MD, OMC.

Also present on the occasion were Mr. R.K Pradhan, Field General Manager – Bhubaneswar Zone, Mr. Shovan Sengupta, Regional Head-Bhubaneswar from Union Bank of India, and Mr. Srikanta Mohapatra, Deputy General Manager (F), OMC.

This partnership will facilitate a cashless and paperless payment system, thus empowering our Prime Minister’s dream of Digital India.