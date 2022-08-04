Union Bank MD & CEO Calls On Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ms A. Manimekhalai on Thursday called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

Both of them discussed a wide range of topics including financial inclusion of the poor and disadvantaged, read a press note from the CMO.

The Chief Minister asked Ms Manimekhalai to enhance Union Bank’s financial support to farmers and Women Self-Help Groups. She agreed to the proposal of the Chief Minister to enhance the Union Bank’s outreach programme to provide more support for farmers and women SHGs.

Secretary to CM ( 5T) VK Pandian and senior officers of the Union Bank were present during the discussion.