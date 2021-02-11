Union Agriculture Minister lays foundation stone for IIPR in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has laid the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) in Khurda on Thursday.

He also inaugurated the regional centre of IIPR at Bhopal and Bikaner. The foundation laying ceremony was attended by nearly 700 scientists, students and farmers.

The Union Minister said this was part of the drive of the Centre for attaining self-reliance in the field of pulses production in the state. Tomar said the pulses production in the country has increased to 240 lakh tonnes from 140 tonnes and added this feat was achieved with sincere efforts by our farmers.

The Union Minister said Prime Minister has stressed to become self-reliant and meet the requirement of 320 lakh tonnes of pulses by 2050. He said the country has saved Rs 15000 cr which was spent for importing pulses from abroad.

Tomar said the Centre has fixed a target to double the income of farmers by 2022 and added that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been modified to benefit the farmers. The government has so far provided Rs 90000 cr towards crop insurance to farmers.

The Union Minister said Kisan rail services have been introduced for the benefit of farmers and added that the farmers have been provided with fifty per cent subsidy on fare.

The foundation laying ceremony was attended by Minister of State, Farmers Welfare, Kailash Chowdhury, ICAR Director Dr Trilochan Mohapatra and other senior officials.