Uninterrupted Drinking Water Supply In Bhubaneswar Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved a proposal to set up a 130 MLS Water Treatment Plant and its ancillary structures to supply safe drinking water to Bhubaneswar city round the clock.

The project will be set up at a cost of Rs 286.73 crore, which has been approved by the Cabinet today.

The work is scheduled to start by March 2023 with stipulated date of completion as 31 March 2025.

Since present capacity of Water Treatment Plants has reached saturation, there is need to improve the treatment capacity to meet the growing demand of drinking water of the Capital city.

This project will help for providing 24×7 water supply of ‘Drink From Tap’ quality to all the households of Bhubaneswar upto 2038.