Uniform Civil Code Undesirable At This Juncture: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the party will stick to its stand on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and noted that when there is a draft bill or discussion, the party will take part in it, but as of now it will stand by its June 15 statement that UCC is undesirable at this juncture.

The party made the statement after a parliamentary strategy group meeting where the top leaders discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

“On 15th June, the Congress Party issued a statement on the Law Commission’s request for comments on the Uniform Civil Code. Nothing has happened from 15 June to 1 July. We stand by the statement that was made on 15 June. When there is a draft or discussion, we will of course participate, and examine whatever is proposed. But as of now, all that we have is the Law Commission’s public notice calling for public responses to the Uniform Civil Code from different organisations,” news agency ANI quoted Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh as saying.