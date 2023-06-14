Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission solicits views of public, religious organizations on UCC

New Delhi: The 22nd Law Commission of India on June 14 decided to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The 22nd Law Commission of India is inter alia examining the Uniform Civil Code, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice.

Initially the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 07.10.2016 and further public appeals/notices dated 19.03.2018, 27.03.2018 and 10.4.2018. Pursuant to the same, overwhelming responses have been received by the Commission.

The 21st Law Commission has issued the consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on 31.08.2018. Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.

Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code.

Those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of Notice through “click here” button or by Email at membersecretary-lci[at]gov[dot]in to the Law Commission of India.