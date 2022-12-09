Uniform Civil Code Bill Presented In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: BJP MP from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena introduced The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha as a Private Member Bill amid uproar by the Opposition members. The Code seeks to do away with religion based personal laws.

Three motions were placed to oppose the Bill, stating that it would disintegrate the country and hurt its diverse culture, but were defeated through votes by 63-23.

After stiff opposition from several parties, Union Minister Piyush Goyal argued that it is the legitimate right of a member to raise an issue which is under directive principles of the constitution. “Let this subject be debated in the House…at this stage to cast aspersions on the government, to try to criticise the Bill, is uncalled-for,” he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar then put the bill to a voice vote where the eyes were a majority with 63 votes against 23 opposing it.

A Bill with such wide ramifications on people’s lives cannot be introduced without wide public consultation with various communities, an MP argued, according to legal news website Live Law.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas referred to a Law Commission report, which said a Uniform Civil Code is neither necessary nor desirable.

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said the very idea of Uniform Civil Code is opposed to secularism.

Samajwadi Party’s RG Verma also opposed the bill, saying it’s opposed to provisions of the Constitution.