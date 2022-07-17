Unidentified Youth’s Body Found On Hilltop In Ganjam

Berhampur: The body of an unidentified youth was found on hilltop near Jharana village under Patapur police limits in Ganjam district today.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to reports, the matter came to light this morning after some locals spotted the body of the youth and alerted the same to the police.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Police suspect it to be a murder case.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.