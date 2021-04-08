Unidentified Youth’s Body Found From Puiguda Riverbed

Kalahandi: The body of an unidentified youth was found from the Puiguda riverbed under Bijepur police station limits in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased is said to be around 25 years old, police informed.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body lying in the riverbed and alerted the police about the same. On intimation, cops reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

The locals suspected that some miscreants killed him by slitting his throat. However, the exact reason that led to his death will be ascertained after post-mortem, sources said.