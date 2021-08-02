Unidentified Youth killed In Road Mishap In Titilagarh

Bolangir: An unidentified youth was killed in a road mishap near Jhardeband forest at Belgaon Titlagarh national highway on Monday. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the youth lost control over the wheels of the two-wheeler ended up hit the roadside pillar, and fell unconscious.

On being informed, 108 ambulance rushed the youth to Titlagarh Sub-divisional hospital. However, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.