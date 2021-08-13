Unidentified Woman’s Body Recovered From Train Compartment

Sambalpur: The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a compartment of Rayagada-Sambalpur Intercity Express at Sambalpur Railway Station here today.

According to reports, the matter came to light after cleaning staff of the Railways found the body inside a compartment on Thursday night.

On being informed, the GRP personnel reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, the body was sent to VIMSAR for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.