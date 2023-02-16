Unidentified Vehicle Mows Down Home Guard In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A home guard was allegedly mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on Deogaon bridge under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar Rout

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some passersby notice the body and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the mutilated body for post mortem and initiated a probe in this regard.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the home guard might have been hit by an unidentified vehicle.

More details are awaited.