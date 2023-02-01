Unidentified Object Explodes In School, 3 Students Injured

Phulbani: Three students were seriously injured after an unidentified object exploded at a private English medium school at Rutungia under Baliguda police station limits in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The blast is said to have taken place when one of the students brought an unknown object and was showing it to other friends during the recess period. The blast was so intense that one of the students lost his palm.

The injured students of class VII were initially shifted to Baliguda Hospital and later to Phulbani hospital.

While the actual reason behind the explosion is yet to be known, after receiving the news, Baliguda police reached the spot and started an investigation.