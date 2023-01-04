Unidentified Miscreants Attack Woman ASI In City

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a woman Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The woman ASI has been identified as Subhashree Nayak, working in the Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, some miscreants chased her from the Science park to Police Reserve Ground in Bhubaneswar while she was returning home after the completion of her duty hours. The miscreants also tried to attack her with a sword.

Following this, Subhashree lodged a complaint with the Saheed Nagar Police station.

On the basis of the complaint, police initiated an investigation into to the matter on the basis of CCTV footage.

More details are awaited.