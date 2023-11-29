Unidentified man’s body recovered from Kathajodi river in Cuttack

Cuttack: Police on Tuesday retrieved the body of an unidentified man from the Kathajodi River in Cuttack. It is suspected that the man was murdered.

Locals first spotted the body and informed the Badambadi Police immediately. The police on receiving information rushed to the spot and seized the body.

After the body was fished out of water, the police sent it for post-mortem. The autopsy report will pour more light into the exact cause of death, police said.