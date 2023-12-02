Unidentified dead body of man found in Bhadrak, murder suspected

Bhadrak: The body of a person was recovered in the Dhamara bus stand in Bhadrak district on Friday.

The deceased has not been identified yet. Locals first spotted the body and informed the police. The police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

While the reason behind the incident was not ascertained, police said the reason will be known after the investigation.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in the police station. Further details are awaited.