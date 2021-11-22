Unidentified Body Found Under Bridge In Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: An unidentified body of a person has been found under a bridge in the Puruna Bazar area of the Bhadrak district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased person is not known immediately.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body under a bridge near petrol pump in the Nathasahi area and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police along with fire personnel reached the spot and fished out the body. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the deceased, said a police official.