Unidentified Body Found From Mining Pit In Sundergarh

Koida (Sundergarh): An unidentified body of a young man has been found from a mining pit in the Barasuan area under Tensa police outpost limits in the SUndergarh district today.

Some workers found the unknown body of a youth aged around 20-30, this morning while unloading the mines and immediately informed the police regarding this.

On being informed, Tensa police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. They have also asked a scientific team to launch an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the unidentified killers had tried to hide the body under mines inside the pit and attempted to destroy the evidence of the crime. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.